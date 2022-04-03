PBKS Predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Mayank faces selection headache with return of 32-year-old star; Dilemma over Bawa

Punjab Kings have an array of talent in almost every position but the side would look to fire in unison against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The Mayank Agarwal-led side started off its IPL 2022 campaign by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore before faltering against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Punjab top-order comprising the likes of Mayank and Shikhar Dhawan has the ability to take any opposition bowler to the cleaners. The 2014 IPL finalists also have Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has chipped in with brisk knocks so far.

Down the batting attack, Punjab have Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan to produce some fireworks. Raj Bawa, however, has struggled in the last two games. The Under-19 star was outfoxed by Sunil Narine, which raises questions over his place in the starting eleven. Punjab also face a happy selection headache upon the return of England international Jonny Bairstow.

On the bowling front, Punjab have got loads of experience in Kagiso Rabada, who can also contribute with the bat. The spin pair of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar will also look to curb the run-flow in its eight overs.

Ahead of Match 11 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Punjab Kings...

Mayank Agarwal (c): Mayank had scored 441 from 12 games last year. He's also among the top contenders to bag the Orange Cap this year but the Punjab Kings skipper needs to convert his starts. The Karnataka lad has got scores of 32 and 1 so far in this season.

Shikhar Dhawan: A no-brainer! Dhawan and consistency probably are synonyms. The left-handed batter has got 400-plus runs in the last six seasons, and the experienced Indian can tick off the milestone this year as well. Overall, Dhawan has got 5843 runs in 194 IPL matches.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk): Rajapaksa has been in blistering form for Punjab this year. He has scored a total of 75 runs in just two matches, at a strike rate of 238.70. The Sri Lankan has the ability to hit boundaries from the word go, and his current form makes it hard for Bairstow to return to the top-order setup.

Liam Livingstone: He has failed to notch up big scores but Livingstone among the leading run-scorers across the T20s since 2021. He was the most expensive foreign player in this season's auction and the England star can find his mojo as the tournament progresses.

Odean Smith: He would look to tonk the ball but Punjab will look for consistency from the West Indian. With Shahrukh by his side, Smith can take the game deep and play the role of a finisher. Heavy dew has made life difficult for the bowlers and Smith can plunder a few boundaries towards the end.

Shahrukh Khan: He is someone who can hit maximums with absolute ease and his unbeaten 20-ball 24 against Bangalore showed glimpses of his big-hitting prowess. The IPL is yet to see the best version of Shahrukh as he has been unable to score a big inning so far.

Raj Bawa: One would feel sad for Bawa, who was among the stand-out performers in the recent Under-19 World Cup. He was castled by Sunil Narine, reducing Punjab to 84 for five, and it will be interesting to see if Anil Kumble presents the youngster with another opportunity. Also, Bairstow can't get into the XI in place of Bawa as Punjab already has four foreign picks, and Bhanuka-Rabada-Odean looks in fine form.

Harpreet Brar: He can chip in with some boundaries. Harpreet had scored 14 against Kolkata before Punjab folded for 137 in 18.2 overs. Brar, who plucked five wickets last season, is yet to take a wicket in the ongoing edition.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African was brilliant on his return. He plucked the early wicket of Ajinkya Rahane after scoring 25 off 16 balls, helping Punjab cross the 130-mark. Rabada, who fetched a whopping ₹9.25 crore paycheque in the February auction, has got 77 IPL wickets under his belt. Expect the tally to increase significantly this season.

Arshdeep Singh: He was among the retentions and Arshdeep would want to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise. The left-arm was ineffective against Kolkata, giving away 32 runs in his three overs. His performance will be the key as Punjab eye a much-improved performance.

Rahul Chahar: He was the lone bright spot in Punjab's bowling show against Kolkata. The leggie was exceptional on the track as he picked up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana, conceding just 13 runs from his four overs.