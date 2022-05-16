PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals seek win to stay afloat in playoffs race; Toss at 7 PM IST
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Play-offs at stake as two inconsistent sides Punjab and Delhi clash in must-win game. Follow Live Score and Updates of the PBKS vs DC Match Today at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs DC Match Today: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals look to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they lock horns in a must-win game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Both camps are struggling for consistency in the ongoing season. The two are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games. Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of 0.210, Delhi head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab outwitted Bangalore in their previous game. While Punjab will rely on the in-form English duo of Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow, Delhi have David Warner and Rishabh Pant in the ranks. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh also found his mojo as he smashed seven sixes en route to a 62-ball 89 against Rajasthan Royals. Marsh was helped by compatriot Warner at the other end, who finished with an unbeaten 52 to take his side home.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:52 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Punjab Kings' no-holds-barred approach
Punjab have a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to batting. In the last game against Bangalore, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow produced blistering knocks to help Punjab amass 209 for nine in 20 overs. They also have Dhawan and Rajapaksa to produce some boundaries in the powerplay. A run-fest on the cards?
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:47 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav in Purple Cap race
Kuldeep Yadav has also been in excellent touch during his fresh IPL spell with Delhi Capitals. The chinaman bowler is among the leading wicket-takers of the season with 18 plucks in 12 matches. He has a chance to inch closer to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is leading the panel with 24 wickets.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:39 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates: Delhi's bowling mix
On the bowling front, Delhi Capitals are equipped with Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed. Sakariya and Nortje were right on the money and snared two wickets each against Rajasthan. Khaleel, however, missed the game, but he can return tonight and strengthen the bowling mix.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:33 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Delhi Capitals' opening combination
With very little update on Shaw's return and both KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh failing at the top, Delhi could combine Seifert with David Warner to open the innings.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:28 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Harpreet Brar to complement Rahul Chahar?
Rahul Chahar has been expensive for Punjab and it remains to be seen whether they play Harpreet Brar as the second tweaker. Punjab have also got Sandeep Sharma, who can extract wickets in the powerplay.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:25 PM
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Delhi batters, however, face a stiff challenge against Punjab bowling which features the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. Rabada can wreak havoc at the start while Arshdeep has been exceptional at the death.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:21 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Updates: A Rovman Powell special on the cards?
Delhi Capitals, still searching for their maiden Indian Premier League title, will expect some fireworks from Rovman Powell at the death. The power-hitter has been providing the team with some late blitz in final overs.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:13 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Capitals hope for Marsh to do an encore
Mitchell Marsh also shone with the ball against Rajasthan Royals. He took the key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, for 19, and Delhi top-scorer Ravichandran Ashwin. He returned 2/25 in three overs before slamming a 62-ball 89 at the same venue.
The Capitals will hope for Marsh to do an encore, especially when the playoffs berth is at stake.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:11 PM
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
In Rishabh Pant's words, Delhi's latest win over Rajasthan was close to a "perfect game".
"Very close to a perfect game. Always believe there's room for improvement. When you know the wicket is going to turn, little bit not much, there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first. In the toss I said anything around 140-160 would be good for us, and we got 160," said Pant in the post-match presentation.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:05 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant key for Delhi in must-win game
Delhi will expect runs from skipper Rishabh Pant, who sealed the game against Rajasthan with his unbeaten four-ball stay at the crease. The left-handed dasher slammed two sixes to finish things off in style.
Mon, 16 May 2022 05:01 PM
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
While David Warner remains Delhi's backbone at the top, the team management is struggling to find the ideal second opener. It remains to be seen if Delhi pick Mandeep Singh or Srikar Bharat at the top.
Prithvi Shaw, who was down with typhoid, has been discharged from the hospital. But there are doubts over his availability for the crucial game.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:57 PM
IPL 2022 Live PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals full squad
Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:50 PM
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Mitchell Marsh on his IPL spell with Delhi Capitals
"My first two games of this IPL I came off my injury and COVID and felt pretty rusty to be fair. Over the last 18 months, I've just loved batting with Davey with him opening and me batting at 3, we've had some great partnerships and tonight was a very memorable one for the Delhi Capitals," said Marsh, who was named player of the match.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:49 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC Updates: Spotlight on David Warner
Mitchell Marsh was helped by compatriot David Warner at the other end, who finished with an unbeaten 52 to take his side home. The Australian pair's batting exploits will be crucial for Delhi as they look to squeeze into the top-4 list.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:47 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC: Mitchell Marsh eyeing to replicate performance
Delhi Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh found his mojo at the business end of the tournament. The Australian, who began this season while nursing a hip injury and later tested positive for Covid-19, hit a 62-ball 89 in the last game.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:44 PM
PBKS vs DC IPL Scorecard: Punjab and Delhi eye top-4 finish
Seven teams are vying for three spots in the top-4 bracket. Punjab and Delhi have some in-form batters in the ranks and both will look to dish out a full-scale performance tonight.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:42 PM
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates
Punjab Kings are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.023. Delhi Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth in league standings, thanks to a healthy NRR of 0.210.
Lucknow Super Giants losing to Rajasthan Royals has opened the doors for other teams. Only Gujarat Titans has qualified for the playoffs so far.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:39 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs DC
Struggling to achieve consistency, two potent camps are yet to notch up back-to-back wins this season. Neither team can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.
Mon, 16 May 2022 04:36 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both camps have s been plagued by inconsistencies and they face each other in a must-win game at the DY Patil Sports Academy. With playoffs berth at stake, Punjab and Delhi will look to outsmart each other for two crucial points... stay tuned for live updates!