PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals seek win to stay afloat in playoffs race; Toss at 7 PM IST

IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs DC Match Today: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals look to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they lock horns in a must-win game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Both camps are struggling for consistency in the ongoing season. The two are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games. Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of 0.210, Delhi head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab outwitted Bangalore in their previous game. While Punjab will rely on the in-form English duo of Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow, Delhi have David Warner and Rishabh Pant in the ranks. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh also found his mojo as he smashed seven sixes en route to a 62-ball 89 against Rajasthan Royals. Marsh was helped by compatriot Warner at the other end, who finished with an unbeaten 52 to take his side home.