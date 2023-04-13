Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan-led Punjab Kings face Hardik's Gujarat Titans in blockbuster clash
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:44 PM IST

  • PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Today’s IPL Match Scorecard, straight from Mohali.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT Live Score: Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in Match 18 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS are currently sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points, packed with two wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, defending champions GT are fourth in the standings with two victories and a loss, and four points. The only aspect dividing both teams is their net run rate. Both sides have lost their previous fixture and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 13 Apr 2023 02:44 PM

    PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in two matches, with PBKS winning one and GT coming out on top once.

  • Thu, 13 Apr 2023 02:32 PM

    PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Squads

    PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

  • Thu, 13 Apr 2023 02:13 PM

    PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between PBKS and GT, straight from Mohali.

