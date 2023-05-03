PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl, Rabada not in XI

IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opt to bowl in the IPL 2023 clash against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 clash in Mohali on Wednesday. The big news coming from the centre is Kagiso Rabada is not available for the contest and Nathan Ellis makes way into the XI. The last time the two sides met Arshdeep Singh had smashed two wickets in the final over as Punjab had won the match by 13 runs. The team will look to draw inspiration from that win, also the one they secured in their previous match against MS Dhoni's CSK at their own backyard. Mumbai too will look to carry forward their winning momentum and climb to 10 points, having defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Catch the LIVE updates of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: