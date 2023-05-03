PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl, Rabada not in XI
IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opt to bowl in the IPL 2023 clash against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 clash in Mohali on Wednesday. The big news coming from the centre is Kagiso Rabada is not available for the contest and Nathan Ellis makes way into the XI. The last time the two sides met Arshdeep Singh had smashed two wickets in the final over as Punjab had won the match by 13 runs. The team will look to draw inspiration from that win, also the one they secured in their previous match against MS Dhoni's CSK at their own backyard. Mumbai too will look to carry forward their winning momentum and climb to 10 points, having defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Catch the LIVE updates of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 07:28 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact substitutes
MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.
PBKS: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 07:08 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 07:03 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss
Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:59 PM
IPL 2023 LIVE updates: Good news for PBKS
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings has been called off due to rain as both sides share one point each.
Can Punjab capitalise on the situation and jump to 12 points and grab the number two spot?
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:55 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL: How can rain in Lucknow help Punjab
With rain interrupting the proceedings in the afternoon clash, Punjab have a good opportunity to make a massive climb on the points table.
If the clash between LSG and CSK gets abandoned and both sides share one point each, they'll move to 11. While a win here against Mumbai will take Punjab to 12 and place them second on the points table.
So rain in the other match looks like a win-win situation for Dhawan and Co.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:49 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch report by Simon Katich
“There's some good coverage of grass on the wicket, but there are some bad patches, so it might be two-paced. Teams winning the toss are expected to chase here.”
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:34 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Piyush Chawla stares at big individual record
Piyush Chawla, who is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Mumbai camp, needs 3 more wickets to break into the top-three highest wicket-takers in IPL.
He has so far scalped 170 wickets in 173 appearances. 13 of those 170 wickets have come in this edition.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 06:06 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab's morale boosting win
Punjab too head into the contest on the back of a morale boosting win, which saw them defeat CSK at their own den. Chasing a stiff 200-run target, every batter in the Punjab line-up fired and drove them beyond the line in the final ball of the contest.
They have played one match more than their opponent Mumbai and have 10 points from nine matches.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:47 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MI's recent outing
Mumbai will definitely head into the contest with high spirits as they chased down a mountain 212 with three balls to spare.
Tim David had smoked 45* in just 14, which featured five 6s and two 4s.
Suryakumar Yadav scored 55 off 29 balls, which include eight 4s and two 6s.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 05:11 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai eye back-to-back wins
Heading into the contest, Mumbai Indians will hope to build onto the winning momentum and a much-needed push on the points table. A defeat, however, will see them slip further in the play-offs race and endure yet another tough season after finishing in the bottom half in the last two editions.
As per the current standings, Mumbai are placed seventh with 8 points from the same number of matches.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:59 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score: What happened when the two met last time
Arshdeep Singh broke the stumps twice in consecutive deliveries in the previous encounter between Mumbai and Punjab in Wankhede.
With Mumbai Indians requiring 15 from the final four balls in the 215-run chase, Arshdeep bowled two unplayable yorkers to dismiss Tilak and Nehal Wadhera.
MI could only reach 201/6 in 20 overs and lost the match by 13 runs.
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:48 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings probable XI
Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh
Top and middle order: Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan
All-rounder: Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran
Spinner: Rahul Chahar
Pacers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:33 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians probable XI
Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk)
Top and Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David
All-rounder: Cameron Green
Spinners: Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya
Pacers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar
-
Wed, 03 May 2023 04:07 PM
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The match will be played at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates and all the insights from the match.