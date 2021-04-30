PBKS vs RCB Preview: In-form RCB present another obstacle for struggling Kings

Nothing seems to be working for the Punjab Kings, neither a change of name nor the change in personnel. While captain KL Rahul continues to get the runs, there is hardly any help from other quarters.

The likes of Deepak Hooda and Mayank Agarwal have shown some spark but it has been sporadic. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have been the go to guys with the ball and will have their task cut out against an in form RCB batting unit.

The likes of Padikkal, Maxwell and de Villiers have been striking the ball clean and far and one can never discount the threat posed by Virat Kohli, who has been surprisingly quiet so far.

RCB's bowling unit would have got a lot of confidence after they managed to thwart a late onslaught from Delhi Capitals and the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj would benefit from the outing.

The ace in the RCB camp, Harshal Patel, will get another chance to add to his bulging kitty of wickets, especially against a batting line up low on confidence. It is one of those seasons where you hardly put a step wrong and Patel must make hay while the sun shines on him.

On paper it's a battle between two well balanced sides but a look at the form book would suggest otherwise. The onus will once again be on KL Rahul to lead his team from the front with the bat, he can just hope that his team responds to the battle cry and makes amends before it is too late in the season, like last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON