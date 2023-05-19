PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab, Rajasthan look to salvage fading playoff chances

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR Live Score: Both the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in the same situation. With 12 points from 13 games, both teams are in the lowest half of the standings and are frantically hoping not to capsize. Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. The Royals come into this game on the back of a few unpleasant results, which have had a say on where they find themselves on the IPL 2023 points table. With just a win from our last five matches, the Men In Pink sit sixth with 12 points. On the other hand, with just one win in their previous six matches at a 'home venue', the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have struggled in the second half of the season and is all but out of the race to make the IPL 2023 playoffs.