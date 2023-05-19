PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab, Rajasthan look to salvage fading playoff chances
- PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Today's IPL Match scorecard here.
IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR Live Score: Both the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in the same situation. With 12 points from 13 games, both teams are in the lowest half of the standings and are frantically hoping not to capsize. Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. The Royals come into this game on the back of a few unpleasant results, which have had a say on where they find themselves on the IPL 2023 points table. With just a win from our last five matches, the Men In Pink sit sixth with 12 points. On the other hand, with just one win in their previous six matches at a 'home venue', the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have struggled in the second half of the season and is all but out of the race to make the IPL 2023 playoffs.
PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 25 matches, with RR leading 14-11 vs PBKS in terms of head-to-head.
PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: PBKS full squad
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
IPL 2023 Live: RR full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
Both sides are standing on palanquins off the same ship here and one of them has to push the other closer to the edge to stay alive. And even if they do that, their fate is not in their hands. Punjab Kings have been inconsistent throughout the season, as is normally the case with them every season, while RR started off looking like the team to beat before spectacularly tailing off in the last few matches. May the worse team lose...