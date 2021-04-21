Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul smashes Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 5000 T20 runs
cricket

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul smashes Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 5000 T20 runs

IPL 2021: While Kohli had reached the mark in 167 innings, Rahul reached in his 143rd innings.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.(PTI)

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul on Wednesday smashed Virat Kohli's record during the Indian Premier League clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-handed batsman became the fastest Indian to reach the 5000-run mark in T20 cricket during the match, breaking the record which was previously held by India captain Kohli.

While Kohli had reached the mark in 167 innings, Rahul reached in his 143rd innings. Rahul needed just one run in the match, and he got off the mark on the very first ball bowled in the match by off-spinner Abhishek Sharma after Punjab Kings elected to bowl in the match.

PBKS vs SRH - LIVE!

Doing so, he reached the 5000-run mark in T20 cricket, becoming the 2nd fastest in the world to do so, only after Chris Gayle, who had taken 132 innings to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shone with the ball as the Sunrisers dished out a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Punjab, who never got the momentum during their innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers, who are desperate for a win following three successive losses.

Mayank Agarwal (22 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (22 off 17) were the top run getters for Punjab, who have won just one out of their last three matches.

(With PTI inputs)

ipl 2021
