Home / Cricket / PCA officially names pavilions after Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh ahead of India vs Australia 1st T20I

PCA officially names pavilions after Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh ahead of India vs Australia 1st T20I

Published on Sep 20, 2022 06:22 PM IST

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj have been stalwarts of Indian cricket. They were the members of India's two World Cup winning teams - the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Aritra Mukherjee, New Delhi

Hours before the start of the first India vs Australia T20I, the Punjab Cricket Association on Tuesday officially named the famous Terrace Block of the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali to former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and The North Pavilion of the stadium to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Both the local boys were felicitated in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj have been stalwarts of Indian cricket. They were the members of India's two World Cup winning teams - the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Yuvraj, in fact, was one of the main reasons why India emerged victorious in both of those tournaments. The left-hander was also the player of the tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup for his all-round show. In his 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, Yuvraj scored 11,778 runs and picked up 148 wickets.

Harbhajan, who represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is and picked up a total of 711 wickets across formats is India's fourth highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game behind Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev.

Mahesh Inder Singh, Bhupinder Singh (sr), Bharti Vij, Vikram Rathour and Harvinder Singh were also felicitated for their contribution to Punjab and Indian cricket.

