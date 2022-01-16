PCB asks Pakistan players in BBL to return home immediately for PSL 7

Pakistan Cricket Board has asked all the national players participating in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia to return home immediately in order to give themselves ample time to prepare for the seventh edition of PSL, which begins here from January 27.

The PCB has asked Muhammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan to return home immediately ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

The Board has also confirmed that the PSL would be held as per original schedule in two phases at Karachi and Lahore.

The PCB had already released the match schedule for the tournament, which begins at the National Stadium here, before the event is being shifted to Lahore from February 9.

Having signed enhanced new broadcast and title sponsorship deals for the PSL 7, the PCB is banking on the league to be a major success despite the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

The PCB has written to the franchises employing the Pakistani players that they are all required to return home for the PSL preparations.