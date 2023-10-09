PCB chief discusses India visa delays for Pakistan media, fans with Foreign Secretary amid ODI World Cup

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday met Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi to discuss the delay in visa issuance to Pakistani fans and journalists for the ongoing World Cup in India. Pakistan's fans cheer during a match (AFP)

According to a PCB statement, Ashraf also requested the Foreign Secretary to take up the issue with the Indian Home Ministry and Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

"PCB is extremely disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan games in ICC World Cup 2023.

"In the meantime, PCB has again reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the Host agreement to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams,” the statement said.

The ICC is the organiser of the event hosted by the BCCI. Around 60 journalists are waiting to travel to India for the ODI showpiece. Pakistan played their opening match against Netherlands on October 6 and face Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The high profile clash against India will take place in Ahmedabad on October 14. The visa application of Pakistani journalists needed to be vetted by home, external affairs and sports ministries as the country is on India's prior reference category (PRC) list.