News / Cricket / PCB chief discusses India visa delays for Pakistan media, fans with Foreign Secretary amid ODI World Cup

PCB chief discusses India visa delays for Pakistan media, fans with Foreign Secretary amid ODI World Cup

PTI | , Lahore
Oct 09, 2023 10:10 PM IST

According to a PCB statement, Ashraf also requested the Foreign Secretary to take up the issue with the Indian Home Ministry and Pakistan High Commission.

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday met Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi to discuss the delay in visa issuance to Pakistani fans and journalists for the ongoing World Cup in India.

Pakistan's fans cheer during a match (AFP)
Pakistan's fans cheer during a match (AFP)

According to a PCB statement, Ashraf also requested the Foreign Secretary to take up the issue with the Indian Home Ministry and Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Covering ICC World Cup, Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves India amid backlash over alleged anti-India posts

"PCB is extremely disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan games in ICC World Cup 2023.

"In the meantime, PCB has again reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the Host agreement to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams,” the statement said.

The ICC is the organiser of the event hosted by the BCCI. Around 60 journalists are waiting to travel to India for the ODI showpiece. Pakistan played their opening match against Netherlands on October 6 and face Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The high profile clash against India will take place in Ahmedabad on October 14. The visa application of Pakistani journalists needed to be vetted by home, external affairs and sports ministries as the country is on India's prior reference category (PRC) list.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score , World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out