PCB chief Ramiz Raja provides positive update on resumption of India-Pakistan cricket ties

It was back in 2012/13 that India and Pakistan were last involved in a bilateral cricket series. The Pakistan cricket team had toured India for three ODIs in December of 2012 and emerged victorious 2-1. Ever since, due to political and diplomatic tensions on either side of the border, India and Pakistan have been refrained from playing international cricket against each other and only participate in ICC events.

Since 2013, India have faced Pakistan nine times in ICC events with India winning seven matches and Pakistan winning two. Over the past several months, the possibility of India and Pakistan once again playing bilateral series has been played down by PCB and the BCCI, with both boards claiming that it is something not entirely in their control.

However, a latest update provided by PCB chief Ramiz Raja hints at India and Pakistan playing each other outside of ICC events. Raja, during a media interaction on Wednesday, informed that even though the chances of India and Pakistan playing bilateral series appear slim, there could be a possibility of involving the two countries along with another nation and stage a tri-series.

"Bilateral series between Pakistan and India seems unlikely at this moment but we can hope to see both teams in action in a tri-nation series perhaps," said Raja.

Raja weighed in on reports of the Indian government mulling a possible pullout of the Indian cricket team for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which the ICC announced will be hosted in Pakistan. An ICC event returning to Pakistan for the first time since 1996 (World Cup) is a huge deal and Raja explained that given his healthy relation with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, he is confident of India not opting out.

"It is not an easy task to pull out of an international tournament. Once the rights are awarded, these feuds between different cricketing boards are also considered while making the decision. In my opinion, India will not pull out," said the former Pakistan batter.

"I have good working relations with Sourav Ganguly and we have good communication; discussing cricket on a global stage and it can be improved. When two former cricketers are managing things then they focus on cricketing matters and it becomes an easier thing from an administrative standpoint."