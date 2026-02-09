PCB could reverse T20 World Cup stance in 24 hours, decision depends on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

The India-Pakistan match is only a few days away, but even as world cricket approaches the marquee clash, only one question remains: Will they? Won't they? With six days to go for the match, there's uncertainty around whether Pakistan will take the field against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. To end the impasse, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sent a two-member delegation to Lahore on Sunday, and the officials, namely Imran Khwaja (Deputy Chairman) and Mubashir Usmani (Associate Members’ representative), met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, hoping to make progress on the matter. Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet the Pakistan PM on Monday (Mohsin Naqvi - X)

It has now been reliably learnt that the two concerned parties were considerate of each other and willing to hear what the other had to say. The delegation was able to make Naqvi go back to the drawing board and have a conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Naqvi, also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, is set to meet the Pakistan PM on Monday to inform him of the discussions held with the ICC delegation. Sources privy to developments confirmed that a final decision on the matter is expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Also Read: Pakistan decision on India T20 World Cup match Live Updates: PCB sets 3 conditions for ICC but another board intervenes “The PCB chairman is expected to have a meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday, and one can expect a final decision on the same in the next two days or so. The final call cannot be taken by the PCB, and it is clearly dependent on the Government,” a source in the know of developments confirmed to HT on Monday morning.

Also Read: Inside PCB’s meeting with ICC as Pakistan approach boycott end: What we know so far Earlier, the Government of Pakistan took to its official X handle on February 1 to announce that the team won't take the field against India in the T20 World Cup. The same was reiterated by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a few days later when he addressed the cabinet. Even if the PCB wants to play the match against India, it cannot happen before the Government grants permission. Hence, the meeting between Sharif and Naqvi is of utmost importance.

ICC-PCB-BCB meeting The meeting, held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, was also attended by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam. His presence was of great significance, considering Pakistan decided to pull out of the India game after Bangla Tigers were shown the door from the World Cup after refusing to tour India due to security concerns.

The meeting between the three parties saw some major demands being made by both the PCB and the BCB. From greater revenue to the resumption of bilateral ties with India, the PCB put forward several requests to the delegation; however, only time will tell whether they will be accepted.

During the meeting, the ICC deputy chairman also categorically told Naqvi that the boycott stance is not sustainable and is not good for the sport.