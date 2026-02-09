Pakistan under pressure to end boycott, make U-turn as Emirates Cricket Board jumps in: ‘They helped when PCB needed it’
All roads are now leading to Pakistan, eventually making a U-turn and taking the field against India in the T20 World Cup.
The stage appears set for Pakistan to make a U-turn and take the field against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On Sunday, a two-member ICC delegation — Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Associate Members’ representative Mubashir Usmani — met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to discuss the Pakistan government’s decision to boycott the high-profile clash in the 20-team tournament.
Pressure on the PCB has been steadily mounting since last week, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) entered the fray by writing to Pakistan, and urging it to reconsider its stance, warning of significant financial losses otherwise. If the India–Pakistan clash does not go ahead as scheduled, the fallout will extend beyond broadcasters and the ICC, with co-host Sri Lanka also set to suffer substantial losses. It was therefore no surprise to see SLC remind the PCB of the support it has extended in the past, and suggest that this was Pakistan’s moment to reciprocate.
The Hindustan Times Digital has reliably learnt that another stakeholder has also written to the PCB, urging a rethink. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has sent an email to the Pakistan Cricket Board, requesting it to reconsider the decision and flagging the widespread financial impact if the marquee Group A clash of the T20 World Cup does not go ahead as originally scheduled.
“The Emirates Cricket Board reminded the PCB of how they were there to help out when Pakistan really needed it. The India-Pakistan match generates revenue for all stakeholders, and nobody wants to see major revenue go away. So the PCB has been requested to reconsider the decision,” a source privy to developments confirmed to HT.
“We are hopeful that better sense would prevail and Pakistan decide to take the field against India later this week,” the source added.
What happened in the meeting between the PCB and the ICC?
The meeting between the PCB and the ICC also saw the presence of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam. Bangladesh’s involvement came as little surprise, given that the controversy was triggered by the Bangla Tigers’ exit from the tournament after they refused to travel to India, citing security concerns.
On Monday morning, sources within the PCB confirmed that all the stakeholders were willing to hear each other out, and everyone is hopeful of a resolution in the next 24-48 hours.
“Both the PCB and BCB put forward their concerns. Mohsin Naqvi urged the ICC to step in and ensure that no scenes like those at the Asia Cup are repeated. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the conduct of the game and that handshakes should take place,” the source said.
Several reports are doing the rounds that the PCB chief also asked for a larger share of revenue from the India match and for ICC's intervention to resume bilateral cricket ties with India. However, HT could not independently verify these demands.
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, is set to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday. Should the top leadership give its go-ahead, Pakistan is expected to take the field against Suryakumar Yadav’s India on Sunday.
