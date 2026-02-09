Pakistan under pressure to end boycott, make U-turn as Emirates Cricket Board jumps in: ‘They helped when PCB needed it’

The stage appears set for Pakistan to make a U-turn and take the field against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On Sunday, a two-member ICC delegation — Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Associate Members’ representative Mubashir Usmani — met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to discuss the Pakistan government’s decision to boycott the high-profile clash in the 20-team tournament. All roads are now leading to Pakistan, eventually making a U-turn (X)

Pressure on the PCB has been steadily mounting since last week, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) entered the fray by writing to Pakistan, and urging it to reconsider its stance, warning of significant financial losses otherwise. If the India–Pakistan clash does not go ahead as scheduled, the fallout will extend beyond broadcasters and the ICC, with co-host Sri Lanka also set to suffer substantial losses. It was therefore no surprise to see SLC remind the PCB of the support it has extended in the past, and suggest that this was Pakistan’s moment to reciprocate.

Also Read: Pakistan decision on India T20 World Cup match Live Updates: PCB sets three conditions, Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif The Hindustan Times Digital has reliably learnt that another stakeholder has also written to the PCB, urging a rethink. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has sent an email to the Pakistan Cricket Board, requesting it to reconsider the decision and flagging the widespread financial impact if the marquee Group A clash of the T20 World Cup does not go ahead as originally scheduled.

“The Emirates Cricket Board reminded the PCB of how they were there to help out when Pakistan really needed it. The India-Pakistan match generates revenue for all stakeholders, and nobody wants to see major revenue go away. So the PCB has been requested to reconsider the decision,” a source privy to developments confirmed to HT.

“We are hopeful that better sense would prevail and Pakistan decide to take the field against India later this week,” the source added.