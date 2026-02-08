Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup match Live Updates: ICC issues threat of sanctions after PCB begin negotiations

Live

By

Pakistan boycott India T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: PCB have begun negotiations with the ICC regarding the fate of the India match.

Pakistan boycott the India T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: The back-channel talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have finally begun regarding the fate of the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo. Earlier this week, the PCB finally informed the apex body that they can't take the field against India due to the order issued by the Government of Pakistan. The PCB invoked ‘Force majeure’, however, the ICC wasn't satisfied and it has asked the Pakistan body to come up with an explanation regarding how ‘Force Majeure’ is applicable in this case. The ICC has also informed the PCB that they may face sanctions if they fail to provide a logical explanation for boycotting just one game rather than the entire tournament. Earlier, Pakistan announced its decision not to play India in Colombo. This decision was taken to show solidarity with Bangladesh after they were ousted from the T20 World Cup, which began on Saturday, February 7. The ICC had earlier released an official statement, warning the PCB of severe consequences and asking the Pakistan body and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to consider the long-term implications of their decision. Speaking of the T20 World Cup, the tournament got underway in Colombo with Pakistan beating the Netherlands in the opener by three wickets. Pakistan are in Group A alongside India, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. Pakistan will next face the US on Tuesday in Colombo, at the SSC Ground in Colombo. ...Read More

The ICC has also informed the PCB that they may face sanctions if they fail to provide a logical explanation for boycotting just one game rather than the entire tournament. Earlier, Pakistan announced its decision not to play India in Colombo. This decision was taken to show solidarity with Bangladesh after they were ousted from the T20 World Cup, which began on Saturday, February 7. The ICC had earlier released an official statement, warning the PCB of severe consequences and asking the Pakistan body and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, to consider the long-term implications of their decision. Speaking of the T20 World Cup, the tournament got underway in Colombo with Pakistan beating the Netherlands in the opener by three wickets. Pakistan are in Group A alongside India, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. Pakistan will next face the US on Tuesday in Colombo, at the SSC Ground in Colombo.