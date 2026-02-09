Inside PCB’s meeting with ICC as Pakistan approach boycott end: What we know so far

The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash between India and Pakistan is just six sleeps away, yet uncertainty continues to hang over whether the high-profile contest on February 15 will go ahead as scheduled. The Pakistan government ordered that the men’s team would not take the field at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, meaning any participation from Salman Ali Agha and his side would require Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make a significant U-turn on the original decision. All that we know about the PCB's latest meeting with the ICC (X)

Considering what's at stake, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is leaving no stone unturned in giving the whole thing its best shot to make the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) change its stance. On Sunday, a two-member ICC delegation comprising Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and the Associate Members’ representative, Mubashir Usmani, arrived in Lahore to meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistan decision on India T20 World Cup match Live Updates: PCB sets 3 conditions before UAE step in to add fresh drama There, the two top officials were also greeted by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam, who arrived in Lahore via Karachi on Sunday afternoon. He first met Naqvi independently, after Pakistan decided to boycott the India game in solidarity with Bangladesh, following their replacement by Scotland in Group C.

PCB's demand from the ICC The meeting between Naqvi, Islam, and the two ICC officials took place on Sunday night at the Gaddafi Stadium. Hindustan Times has already reported that during the meeting, PCB chief Naqvi raised the issue of the Asia Cup and the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with the Pakistan players. He asked for ICC's intervention, urging the apex body to ensure that the same is not repeated in future matches between the two arch-rivals.

Other publications also reported that Naqvi demanded a larger share of the ICC's total income from the India vs Pakistan contest. Moreover, he asked for ICC to step in and ensure that the bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan resume. It is worth noting that India and Pakistan haven't played bilateral cricket for 13 years, with the last series being in 2012, where Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and drew the T20I series 1-1.

What did BCB ask from the ICC? Not just the PCB, even BCB had something to demand from the ICC, if the report in Telecom Asia Sport is to be believed. The Bangladesh chief Islam told the delegation that he wants monetary compensation and the hosting rights for an ICC event, most likely the 2028 edition of the U19 Asia Cup. The meeting between the concerned parties lasted close to an hour; however, there was no official communication about it, as the PCB reportedly declined to address the media outside the Gaddafi Stadium. The PCB chief is now set to meet the Pakistan Prime Minister on Monday to discuss the future course of action. An official announcement will only be made if the Pakistan Government gives the PCB the go-ahead.

According to a Dawn report, ICC officials informed the BCB President that they have nothing to offer Bangladesh as compensation but will ensure the member receives a full share from ICC earnings.

Emirates Cricket Board jumps in It has also been learnt that, after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), even the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) threw caution to the wind, urging the PCB to reconsider the decision, or else everyone will face major financial losses. The ECB minced no words, categorically reminding the Pakistan board of the support it offered during tough times, and it's now the latter's turn to reciprocate.

The same tune was sung by the SLC earlier, reminding the PCB of the Lahore attack in 2009 and how Sri Lanka was the first major team to visit its shores when international cricket returned to the country.

PCB reached out to ICC last week Last week, the PCB made the first move by reaching out to the ICC, invoking the Force Majeure clause. However, the ICC shot a letter back, saying the said clause cannot be applied in this case as the match was to be played at a neutral venue and Pakistan are already playing all of its matches in Sri Lanka and refusing to play just one game doesn't hold. The PCB were also informed about the sanctions they could face if they didn't turn up to play the match, and this led to the negotiations starting between the two concerned parties.

The ICC has yet to release any official communication regarding the same. The apex body issued a statement on February 1, hours after the social media post by the official Government of Pakistan handle. At that time, the ICC urged Pakistan to reconsider and think about the long-term implications of its latest decision.