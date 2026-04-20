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PCB fires back at Blessing Muzarabani camp, defends PSL ban on ‘verbal deal’ despite no contract: Report

PCB admitted that while no formal contract was ever sent to Blessing Muzarabani for this season, it maintained that a verbal agreement had been reached

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 03:40 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday responded after the agency representing Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani issued a stern statement criticising the two-year ban imposed on the player by the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB admitted that while no formal contract was ever sent to Muzarabani for this season, it maintained that a verbal agreement had been reached — one the player failed to honour — leading to the punishment.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Blessing Muzarabani during a warm-up session before the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings(ANI Pic Service)

It was in February this year that Muzarabani, who had gone unsold in the inaugural PSL auction, was approached by Islamabad United as a replacement player for PKR 11 million. The franchise even announced on social media that the pacer would be joining them for the PSL 2026 season. However, Muzarabani later withdrew from the tournament and signed with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. The move did not go down well with the PCB, which accused him of unprofessional conduct and imposed a strict two-year ban.

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“We’ve remained quiet publicly over the last six weeks because we did not wish to create or cause any more animosity for the Pakistan Super League or the Pakistan Cricket Board than they had already created for themselves,” Humphries said in his statement.

“On 13 February, Blessing was approached by Islamabad United about a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL. The deal was agreed subject to obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket.

“An NOC cannot be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Islamabad United/PSL announced the signing to the world via social media,” the statement added.

 
pakistan cricket board pakistan super league Blessing Muzarabani
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Home / Cricket News / PCB fires back at Blessing Muzarabani camp, defends PSL ban on ‘verbal deal’ despite no contract: Report
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