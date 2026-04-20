Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seemingly in tears, consoled by KKR coach after his effort not enough to prevent RR’s second defeat

The video captured an emotional 15-year-old RR rising star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , disheartened and possibly in tears after his side fell short against hosts KKR. What came next is what cricket is truly about, not just two teams competing on the pitch, but also maintaining the highest respect for opponents in both victory and defeat. KKR fielding coach Dishant Yagnik was seen comforting the young batter, a moment of sportsmanship that every true fan of this gentleman’s game can resonate with from their own playing days as a 15-year-old.

Modern cricket is often judged by numbers and statistics, but it is the players' tangible emotions that truly define the essence of the game. A player can be one of the greats or just starting out in their career; expressing emotions on the field is what makes them human and helps them take the next step. Winning and losing are often considered part and parcel of the game, but certain moments caught on the field and shared with the fans help them connect on a deeper level. A similar moment was captured yesterday, April 19, at the Iconic Eden Gardens following the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The duo previously shared the dugout in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, when Yagnik was the fielding Head Coach of RR and was supportive of the franchise’s strategy to invest in the development of young players like Sooryavanshi. Despite Yagnik’s long stint with RR coming to an end and his transition into a new role with KKR, the moment portrays how relationships built on this grand stage of franchise cricket go far beyond titles.

Sooryavanshi climbing up Despite RR’s loss on the day, their middle order failed to build on the strong start provided by Sooryavanshi, who scored 46 off just 28 balls, including six fours and two sixes. The youngster, who has enjoyed a great start to this season, currently sits 4th in the Orange Cap standings with 246 runs in just 6 matches.

However, the moment of vulnerability captures his raw passion and intensity for the game, which is natural for a 15-year-old, while also revealing the remarkable maturity required to compete at this highest level. Moments like these highlight the importance of guidance and mentorship, as players of Sooryavanshi’s calibre need a strong support system to help them build long and successful careers.