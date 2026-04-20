Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 2.0: RR’s teenage star evolves from cameo king to Orange Cap challenger

Although Rajasthan Royals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was his team's highest run-scorer, smacking 46 runs off 28 balls, including six fours and two sixes, striking at 164.29. Only KKR's Rinku Singh (53*) scored more than the teenager, but even his strike rate (155.88 was lesser.

If you look at the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race standings right now at the time of writing (April 19, 11:55 PM), you will see some experienced names in the list, from the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. But then, among them in the top five is a 15-year-old who has taken the cricketing world by storm. Everyone knows who the 15-year-old is, and his name has been on the lips of every cricket fan in this world since last year.

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A notch higher this season Sooryanvanshi has gone a notch higher this season, already managing 246 runs in six matches with a high score of 78, at an average of 41.00, and a strike rate of 236.53. He has registered two half-centuries and is fourth in the Orange Cap race. Only Klaasen (283), Gill (251) and Kohli (247) are ahead of him. Meanwhile, he is ahead of fifth-placed Rajat Patidar (230). What makes it even more iconic is that Sooryavanshi probably idolises Kohli, just like every other young Indian cricketer, and he is only one run behind the veteran. Among these names, he also has a higher strike rate.

Last season, Sooryavanshi played in only seven games and scored 252 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.55. This year, in six games, he has already reached 246, and at his current pace, he is expected to surpass his last season's score in RR's next game.

In the leaderboard for most sixes hit in IPL 2026, he is second (20), only behind Patidar (22). He is ahead of the likes of Abhishek Sharma (17), who is fourth in the list. Even a big-hitter like Ishan Kishan is ninth with 12 maximums. Meanwhile, Klaasen is 18th with 10 sixes. When it comes to fours, he has hit them 24 times and is third in the list in IPL 2026. Only Kohli (28) and Gill (24) are ahead of him.

Evolves from cameo king to full-season contributor Last season, he became the youngest IPL debutant and also the youngest centurion in the competition's history. IPL 2025 was about impact bursts when it came to Sooryavanshi. But this year, he has become a full-season contributor after the departure of Sanju Samson.

He is not just an impact player; he is now a vital cog in the playing XI, influencing matches across phases. He has shown his calibre against elite bowlers, taking on the likes of Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.

This year, Kumar Sangakkara and Riyan Parag are using him as their powerplay enforcer and tempo-setter alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The pair have clicked together and have a force to reckon with.