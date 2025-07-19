PCB made Azhar Mahmood interim Test coach as they didn't want to pay compensatory six months' salary: Report

Pakistan are gearing up for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. However, just a day prior to the start of the contest, a damning report has emerged, stating that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are keen on releasing Azhar Mahmood, who was recently appointed as the interim red-ball coach. The report also states that the PCB are unable to release the former Pakistan all-rounder, as they are constrained by the contract signed with Mahood, which was signed by the previous management. According to a report, PCB want to release Azhar Mahmood(AFP)

If Azhar Mahmood is indeed released by the Pakistan board, then they would be required to compensate him with six months' salary, approximately PKR 450 million (USD 1,60,000).

As of now, Mahmood is receiving a salary of approximately PKR 7.5 million per month.

“Which is why the PCB recently named him as interim head coach of the national red-ball team until his contract expires next year in April-May,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

The report also states that the PCB wanted to release Mike Hesson after the recently appointed white-ball coach gave a list of his own support staff, which didn't include the former Pakistan all-rounder.

“The problem arose when Mike Hesson, the recently-appointed white-ball head coach, made it clear he would have his own support staff and Azhar was not among his selections,” the source said.

"This left the PCB with a major problem of how to utilise Azhar’s expertise to justify paying him such a handsome salary, as even if they wanted, they couldn't release him without the six months of compensation," the insider added.

Azhar Mahmood not happy

The report also states that Azhar Mahmood himself isn't happy with how the PCB is functioning and wants to be assigned to the junior team.

"Aaqib Javed, who is now a selector and head of the national cricket academy and close to the board chairman, is not impressed with his (Azhar's) coaching style. But to justify his contract for the time being, they have named him as interim head coach of the Test side," said the source.

It must be mentioned that Azhar is not new to managing Pakistan as he has been associated with senior squads in various coaching capacities, including assistant and bowling coach.

The report also stated that the PCB faced financial liabilities while trying to release Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah ul Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed from their contracts as mentors of the domestic teams in the Champions Cup.