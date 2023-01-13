PCB mulls replacing Babar Azam as Test captain as Shan Masood emerges top contender: Report

The criticism around Babar Azam's captaincy, leading to discussions on his future in the role. The talks reached its peak after Pakistan were whitewashed in the Test series against England at home. With Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) witnessing massive changes in the administration, questions were once again raised on Babar's future as Pakistan captain. Reports have now emerged that he is likely to lose his role in the red-ball format with Shan Masood emerging as favourite.

According to a report in Cricketpakistan.com.pk, PCB are contemplating on removal of Babar from Test captaincy following his poor performance during the home series against New Zealand, England, and Australia. Babar however has scored 1253 runs in 10 Tests, stretched across the aforementioned series where he averaged well over 50 with four centuries and seven fifties.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's decision to make Masood the vice-captain has been linked to this claim with the report saying that the board wants Babar to be removed as captain in Tests and ODIs.

A few days back, former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq had condemned the type of questions asked to Babar on his captaincy, hinting that he sees a ‘visible’ campaign to weaken his leadership.

“It is visible, Babar is being forced to become weak, which is not good. The kind of press conferences and questions being asked from Babar, everyone is watching,” Misbah said to Geo News.

“If there is a decision to be made, everyone should sit together and make a decision. The players, the selection committee, and the board should sit down and make a decision comfortably. They should review the situation and If they think changes should be made, then they should do it. If you put pressure on someone for any other reason, the whole team will be disturbed. It should not happen,” he added.

