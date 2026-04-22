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PCB probe rocks Mohammad Nawaz after drug test failure as Surrey deal falls apart in stunning twist

The test was conducted during the T20 World Cup earlier this year

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 04:16 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has come under scrutiny after testing positive for recreational drug use, triggering an investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The development, according to a media report, has also led to his proposed stint with Surrey in the T20 Blast in England falling through.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz(AP)

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, PCB is currently investigating the matter. A PCB spokesperson told the website on Wednesday: "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today."

The report further revealed that the test was conducted during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The 32-year-old all-rounder played all seven games in the ICC tournament in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan were eliminated in the Super Eight stage. He scored just 15 runs and picked up seven wickets during the tournament.

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