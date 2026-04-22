Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has come under scrutiny after testing positive for recreational drug use, triggering an investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The development, according to a media report, has also led to his proposed stint with Surrey in the T20 Blast in England falling through.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz(AP)

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According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, PCB is currently investigating the matter. A PCB spokesperson told the website on Wednesday: "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today."

The report further revealed that the test was conducted during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The 32-year-old all-rounder played all seven games in the ICC tournament in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan were eliminated in the Super Eight stage. He scored just 15 runs and picked up seven wickets during the tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} Nawaz had signed a deal with Surrey and was slated to participate in the T20 Blast tournament, which will run from May 26 until July 18. PCB had already granted him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the tournament, with Surrey expected to announce his signing this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nawaz had signed a deal with Surrey and was slated to participate in the T20 Blast tournament, which will run from May 26 until July 18. PCB had already granted him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the tournament, with Surrey expected to announce his signing this week. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report revealed that the deal has now fallen through and Nawaz will no longer join the English county club this summer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report revealed that the deal has now fallen through and Nawaz will no longer join the English county club this summer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nawaz is currently part of the ongoing 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he plays for the Quetta Gladiators. He has played nine matches this season, taking only two wickets, while scoring 288 runs at a strike rate of just 135.84. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nawaz is currently part of the ongoing 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he plays for the Quetta Gladiators. He has played nine matches this season, taking only two wickets, while scoring 288 runs at a strike rate of just 135.84. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Overall, Nawaz has played 24 matches in the PSL in his career - three for Islamabad United in the 2022/23 season and for the Gladiators in 2025. He scored 715 runs with two fifties in his PSL career, and snared just two wickets. He had gone wicketless in the 2025 edition, and was not utilised as a bowler by the United. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, Nawaz has played 24 matches in the PSL in his career - three for Islamabad United in the 2022/23 season and for the Gladiators in 2025. He scored 715 runs with two fifties in his PSL career, and snared just two wickets. He had gone wicketless in the 2025 edition, and was not utilised as a bowler by the United. {{/usCountry}}

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