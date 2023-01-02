PCB provides major update on Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf injuries

Star Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has resumed his rehabilitation with the team's medical staff in Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday. Afridi has been out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since the final of the T20 World Cup in November last year. Afridi was not fully fit throughout the tournament and had to hobble off the field in the final halfway through an over.

“Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men’s team’s medical staff in Karachi from today. While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action,” said the PCB in a statement.

The board also shared photos of Afridi going through his drills in Karachi. Meanwhile, the PCB also said that a decision will be made on whether right-arm pacer Haris Rauf can play in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. “Meanwhile, the interim selection committee and team management have invited right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team’s medical staff so a decision on his availability for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand - to be played next week - can be made,” it said.

Rauf had made his Test debut against England in early December in Rawalpindi. However, he ended up injuring his right quad on the first day itself and has been out of action ever since. He has been included in the 24-man list of probables for the ODI series. Afridi, meanwhile, had trouble with his knee since since July during Pakistan's Test series in Sri Lanka. He ended up getting ruled out of the Asia Cup but travelled with the team. There were allegations of the PCB mishandling the injury. He eventually played in the T20 World Cup and seemed to have found his best form to help Pakistan make a late charge to the knockouts first and then to the final itself. However, he ended up injuring himself while taking a catch during the England chase in the 13th over. He left the field for a while before returning to bowl 16th over. He ended being able to bowl just one ball before limping off.

