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PCB punishes Rajasthan Royals all-rounder for ditching PSL for IPL, but spares him Muzarabani-style two-year ban

The sanction is notably softer than the one imposed by the PCB  on Blessing Muzarabani

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 09:13 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Despite a similar incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday opted for a different punishment for another player who turned down a Pakistan Super League (PSL) deal to sign with an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed hugs Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer after the match as Dasun Shanaka and umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks on(REUTERS)

On Monday, the PCB announced sanctions for Dasun Shanaka after the Sri Lankan all-rounder left Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals. He was handed a one-year ban, in contrast to the two-year punishment imposed on Blessing Muzarabani for a similar offence.

The defending PSL champions had signed Shanaka at the inaugural auction in February for PKR 7.5 million. However, just before their season opener against Hyderabad Kingsmen, Shanaka withdrew from the tournament and later joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran.

ALSO READ: PCB fires back at Blessing Muzarabani camp, defends PSL ban on ‘verbal deal’ despite no contract: Report

Muzarabani’s agency, however, argued that no formal contract had been signed, claiming the agreement was only verbal. They added that while they awaited official documentation, KKR moved swiftly to secure the player.

Shanaka issues apology

Shanaka apologised for his decision, stating that he had no intention of joining the IPL at the time he withdrew from the PSL.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community,” he said. “The PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

“I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL, I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

Shanaka is yet to feature for Rajasthan Royals this season.

 
pakistan cricket board pakistan super league rajasthan royals Blessing Muzarabani
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / PCB punishes Rajasthan Royals all-rounder for ditching PSL for IPL, but spares him Muzarabani-style two-year ban
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