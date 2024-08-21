Islamabad [Pakistan], : The Pakistan Cricket Board rubbished reports of next year's ICC Champions Trophy being rescheduled. PCB rubbishes reports of Champions Trophy 2025 rescheduling

PCB issued a statement after statements of chairman Mohsin Naqvi on stadium redevelopment. Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 which will be held in Pakistan, PCB has directed the renovation of the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at the cost of Rs12.8 billion, according to Geo News.

Speaking at a press conference while reviewing the renovation work at Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said that there's a huge difference between the international stadiums and the ones in Pakistan.

"There's a huge difference in international stadiums and those of ours [...] none of our stadiums are of international standard," Naqvi was quoted by Geo News as saying.

"The Frontier Works Organisation team is working day and night. [We] will make our stadiums one of the best in the world [...] providing basic facilities in stadiums is [our] first priority. God willing, the Champions Trophy will indeed take place in Pakistan. Match dates may shift, but the PCB is actively coordinating with security agencies. The main target is that these stadiums are ready for the Champions Trophy," concluded Naqvi.

After this, PCB issued a statement saying, "It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi's comments from yesterday's media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the possibility of change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism."

PCB said that in the media talk, Naqvi stated that the redevelopment and redesigning of stadiums will be completed on schedule, ensuring their availability to host the tournament.

"The PCB Chair also mentioned that while some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event."

"The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan's iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council , with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025," concluded the statement.

Earlier on Sunday, PCB decided to shift the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing construction work in Karachi National Stadium for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.