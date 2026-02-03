PCB told 'not to back down' and stick to India T20 World Cup boycott stance: 'Was ICC sleeping earlier?'

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to back down and maintain the stance of not taking the field against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. On February 1, the Government of Pakistan confirmed that the senior men's team wouldn't be given permission to play the T20 World Cup fixture against India on February 15 in Colombo. No reasons were given for this decision, but it is believed the stance was taken after Bangladesh was ousted from the tournament for refusing to travel to India due to security concerns. PCB have been urged not to back down (AP)

If Pakistan indeed doesn't play the marquee fixture against India, India would be awarded 2 points. Even Pakistan's net run rate would suffer, as it would be calculated assuming the team didn't score a single run.

However, amid the growing risk of being sanctioned by the ICC, PCB have been categorically told by Akmal not to back down and follow the diktat issued by the Government of Pakistan. The former Pakistan wicketkeeper said the ICC should not have allowed the situation to get this far by taking action against India after the latter asked for a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy last year.

Also Read: Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: PCB cornered, receives cold shoulder, finds no support “PCB should not back down! The ICC has told the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider its stance of boycotting the India game. Was ICC sleeping when the Asia Cup happened in the hybrid model? Was ICC sleeping when India said it would not play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and only play on a neutral venue?” Akmal said on the ‘Game Plan’ show.

“How many times has Pakistan played in India, despite the heightened tensions between the two countries. I have gone myself. The ICC should have thought of these things three years back,” he added.

India disrespected us Akmal said that India disrespected Pakistan and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi last year when they refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him, and hence, the time has come to stop playing against the arch-rivals.

“The two countries have not played a bilateral series for years now. Wasn’t that also politics? Shouldn’t the ICC have thought of ending the politics then? The PCB’s decision should be respected just as we respected India’s decision to play in a hybrid model," said Akmal.

“Things had gotten to such extreme levels. At the Asia Cup, they refused to shake hands with our players, then refused to accept the trophy. They had disrespected us,” he added.

Both India and Pakistan are clubbed in Group A for the T20 World Cup alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. Pakistan will play their first match on February 7 against the Dutch, while India will face the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on the same day.