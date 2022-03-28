'PCB's unprofessional approach mars chances of good players': Ex-Pakistan cricketer gives verdict on IPL vs PSL debate

Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) are both regarded as the top two franchise-level cricket leagues, hence the comparison between the two tournaments have been longstanding. ‘Which is better - PSL or IPL’ - is a question every player who has featured in both the leagues is familiar to and more recently, another former Pakistan cricketer joined the bandwagon in giving his opinion on the same.

Danish Kaneria, a veteran Pakistan spinner, has not played either the PSL nor the IPL, but in a recent interview with IANS, gave his verdict on the debate.

Kaneria hailed IPL as a “professional” league which has produced many talent that has helped the Indian cricket team. However, he opined that the “unprofessional” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have always hindered the chances of players who have performed well in the PSL.

“Being a very professional event, IPL is providing so many talents to Indian cricket. And it’s getting better and better with each passing season, while PSL is doing hardly anything for Pakistan cricket. If some player performs well in PSL, the unprofessional approach of Pakistan Cricket Board mars his chances of getting into the national side," Kaneria said.

Kaneria was also asked about his top two favourite teams in the 15th edition of the IPL which also features two new franchises.

He said, “See, there are no favourites in the T20 format. But if we talk about the combination, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are good. There are two new teams in this edition, and you cannot take them lightly. IPL is a tournament in which all the cricketers want to play. You see, many players from South Africa took leave from their national side to play in the IPL. So this is turning out to be a big event every single year."

IPL 2022 began on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium and the tournament has so far witnessed three enthralling matches.