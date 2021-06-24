‘People will remember those players forever who make runs in Tests’: Ganguly on why Test cricket is ‘ultimate format'

Test cricket – a format of the game that tests the patience, character and skill set of a player. The greats of the game have been speaking volumes about its importance and necessity in a cricketer’s life. Former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is among them who feels that if a player wants to be successful, he has to perform at the ‘biggest platform’.

While speaking on Star Sports Network, the former Indian captain explained why Test cricket is considered the ultimate format and said people remember those players who make runs in the longest format of the game.

“When we started playing cricket in our childhood, Test cricket was the ultimate cricket format and I think it still is the ultimate format. And that is why it is called Test cricket. I feel if a player wants to be successful and leave his/ her mark on the game, then Test cricket is the biggest platform one can get,” said Ganguly on Star Sports.

“People will remember those players forever, who play well and make runs in Test matches. If you see all the biggest names in cricket -- all the greats -- in the past 40-50 years; they've all had successful Test records,” he added.

Ganguly also talked about how his journey has been in cricket, where he also became India's one of the most successful captains.

“The entire journey, making a debut in 1996, getting a 100 at Lord's. Then in few years, getting to captain India, getting to build a team -- probably people rated as good as anybody in the world with the successes.

“Then giving the captaincy off to somebody and still being a part of the journey of winning matches and seeing the national team develop, becoming a force all around the world -- which started under your captaincy,” said Ganguly.

“And then being in an administrative role, trying to change the game. I feel very fortunate that during my tenure as a President, India won in Australia, 2-1, in a remarkable series. It has been a fantastic journey and as a sportsman, as a cricketer, you don't expect anything better than this,” he concluded.