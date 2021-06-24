Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘People will remember those players forever who make runs in Tests’: Ganguly on why Test cricket is ‘ultimate format'
cricket

‘People will remember those players forever who make runs in Tests’: Ganguly on why Test cricket is ‘ultimate format'

Sourav Ganguly explained why Test cricket is considered the ultimate format and said people remember those players who make runs in the longest format of the game.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:55 PM IST
File image of Sourav Ganguly.(Getty Images)

Test cricket – a format of the game that tests the patience, character and skill set of a player. The greats of the game have been speaking volumes about its importance and necessity in a cricketer’s life. Former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is among them who feels that if a player wants to be successful, he has to perform at the ‘biggest platform’.

While speaking on Star Sports Network, the former Indian captain explained why Test cricket is considered the ultimate format and said people remember those players who make runs in the longest format of the game.

“When we started playing cricket in our childhood, Test cricket was the ultimate cricket format and I think it still is the ultimate format. And that is why it is called Test cricket. I feel if a player wants to be successful and leave his/ her mark on the game, then Test cricket is the biggest platform one can get,” said Ganguly on Star Sports.

ALSO READ | 'Thin line between carefree and careless': Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant's innings in WTC final

“People will remember those players forever, who play well and make runs in Test matches. If you see all the biggest names in cricket -- all the greats -- in the past 40-50 years; they've all had successful Test records,” he added.

Ganguly also talked about how his journey has been in cricket, where he also became India's one of the most successful captains.

“The entire journey, making a debut in 1996, getting a 100 at Lord's. Then in few years, getting to captain India, getting to build a team -- probably people rated as good as anybody in the world with the successes.

“Then giving the captaincy off to somebody and still being a part of the journey of winning matches and seeing the national team develop, becoming a force all around the world -- which started under your captaincy,” said Ganguly.

ALSO READ | 'You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the work': Deep Dasgupta

“And then being in an administrative role, trying to change the game. I feel very fortunate that during my tenure as a President, India won in Australia, 2-1, in a remarkable series. It has been a fantastic journey and as a sportsman, as a cricketer, you don't expect anything better than this,” he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly test cricket bcci
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP