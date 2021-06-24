'You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the work': Deep Dasgupta

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta blamed the Indian batsmen for not being able to put up a good score in both innings of the World Test Championship final, which he believed was one of the main reasons behind India’s 8-wicket loss to inaugural WTC champions New Zealand.

After being asked to bat under overcast conditions, India were bowled out for 217 in the first innings but what was more disappointing was their performance in the second innings. Under perfectly sunny conditions, India were bowled out for 170.

Dasgupta said bowlers won’t be able to defend 250 scores every time you play abroad.

"No matter how well you bowl, you will have to score a few runs to win games. You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the work. Bowlers are doing their bit for the last 3-4 years. But to be a champion side, it is important for both batting and bowling units to work,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

"Since 2016, Indian batsmen have crossed 350 just thrice in SENA countries, and have taken 37 innings to do so. If you look at the averages, only two have their averages over 40 (Kohli - 43.03 and Gill - 42.14), two have it in their 20s (Rahane - 29.81 and Rohit - 29), and one in their 30s (Pujara - 38.03). This needs to be sorted out.

"India were 148/3 in the first innings. The partnership with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane was going so well. It all unravelled in the first hour of Day 3 as they bundled out for 217. It is difficult to win a match when you score 217 and 170. Let’s be very honest and say that batsmen didn’t do as well. They didn’t live up to expectations. Admittedly the conditions weren’t great for batting, but looking at the position India were in and the kind of experience they have on offer, they should have reached 300 at least,” he added.