Perth Scorchers stumper Josh Inglis affects unbelievable run out - WATCH
The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder clash at the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Optus Stadium on Saturday witnessed an unbelievable run-out affected by stumper Josh Inglis. The Scorchers wicketkeeper’s act to dismiss Thunder batsman Alex Ross took everyone present at the venue by surprise.
The incident happened in the sixth over of the second innings when Sydney Thunders were chasing a challenging total of 186 runs. Jason Behrendorff was in the attack who had already accounted for opener Alex Hales (5) and skipper Callum Ferguson (0).
Behrendorff bowled a back of the length delivery and Sam Billings, who had the strike, pushed it towards quick but risky single. The bowler chased the ball, picked it well and threw it to the striker’s end to the keeper.
Inglis tried to collect the ball on one bounce but it popped out of his hold. He then flicked it with his right palm in the direction of the stumps.
Fortunately, his move worked as the ball hit the stumps directly before Ross could reach the crease. The Scorchers players were absolutely shell-shocked as they couldn’t realise what actually just happened.
Check out the video:
This run-out thumped Sydney Thunder as they had lost the fourth batsman with the powerplay overs. Billing’s scored a fighting 48-ball 53 but his efforts went in vain as the Sydney-based franchise lost the game by 17 runs.
Earlier, the Scorchers were restricted to 185/6 in their quota of 20 overs after skipper Callum Ferguson had invited the hosts to have a bat. New Zealand batsman Colin Munro played a fine knock of a 41-ball 50. In reply, Thunder were bowled out for 168 in 20 overs.
