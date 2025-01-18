Explore
    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 18, 2025 2:11 PM IST
    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 02:45 PM
    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score, Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score, Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 18 Jan 2025 at 02:45 PM
    Venue : Perth Stadium, Perth

    Perth Scorchers squad -
    Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Spoors, Finn Allen, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly
    Adelaide Strikers squad -
    Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Harry Manenti, James Bazley, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Ollie Pope, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 18, 2025 2:11 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores: Adelaide Strikers Playing XI

    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Matthew Short (C), Alex Carey (WK), Ollie Pope, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham.

    Jan 18, 2025 1:49 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details
    Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 02:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

