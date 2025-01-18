Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:45 PM
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 18 Jan 2025 at 02:45 PM
Venue : Perth Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers squad -
Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Spoors, Finn Allen, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly
Adelaide Strikers squad -
Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Harry Manenti, James Bazley, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Ollie Pope, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope...Read More
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores: Adelaide Strikers Playing XI
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Matthew Short (C), Alex Carey (WK), Ollie Pope, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham.
