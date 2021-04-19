PL 2021: 'Probably not, to be honest'- KKR's Eoin Morgan reveals why Varun Chakravarthy didn't bowl a second over vs RCB

After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a 38-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, there was one thing everyone wanted to know: Why didn't Eoin Morgan give Varun Chakravarthy a second over upfront after the spinner picked up two wickets in one over?

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, KKR skipper Morgan revealed why he didn't do the one thing everyone would have expected him to do. When asked whether he should have given Chakravarthy another over, Morgan said: "Probably not to be honest. Glenn Maxwell is a fine player, but he's not the wrongly destructive player like we saw today. Having one or two overs up our sleeve to bowl to AB de Villiers, you obviously need to have that [option]. Obviously, we have our strength and depth and every side in this competition as well. So, you need to have that plan past just one player."

Morgan tried to save his best spinner on the day for later but the move didn't work out. Chakravarthy was brought back on in the eighth over, by the time Maxwell had settled in and was batting on 30 off 19 balls. He ended up conceding 14 runs from that over.

Morgan reintroduced his spinner in the 13th over when de Villiers was only two balls old at the crease. Even though he gave away five runs, he failed to threaten Maxwell and AB.

Chakravarthy bowled his final over in the 15thm giving away two fours to AB, one six to Maxwell. In total, he conceded 17 runs and finished with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

RCB, with this win, continue to sit pretty at the top of the points table and for the first time in their history, they have won the first three games of a season.