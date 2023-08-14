‘Play Rinku Singh instead': Ex-India all-rounder slams Sanju Samson's mismanagement after flop show

Hardik Pandya-led Team India were handed a reality check by West Indies in the five-match T20I series, which the latter won by a 3-2 margin. An area which let the team down on all the three defeats was batting. The team failed to chase down 150 on one occasion, and could only manage modest 152/7 and 165/9 in the second and last T20Is.

Nicholas Pooran stumps Sanju Samson during their second T20(AP)

A big reason behind the underwhelming show was India choosing to field a long tail, which was also criticised by some of the ex-cricketers. Pandya's worry further compounded as the batters too failed to get going on most occasions. Barring Tilak Varma, who finished as the second highest run-scorer from the series, and Suryakumar Yadav, others failed to stamp their authority, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson disappointing the most.

Batting at an average of 10.62, Samson managed just 32 runs in the three innings he played during the T20I series. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was viciously trolled online for his below par show, with many wanting him to be dropped from the team.

However, former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar feels management will give Samson another opportunity because of his reputation. He also questioned the management's choice to utilise Samson at number 6.

"I am not sure if he has lost an opportunity. He will definitely get an opportunity again because he is Sanju Samson. If you are in Sanju's position, you will ask just one question that whether he is a No. 6 batter and whether he has batted at No. 6."

"He hasn't done that. I feel it was a new role for him. He played three innings, didn't make an impression. Probably there can be a question raised that he needs to score runs if he has been given opportunities. Today he was made to bat at No. 5," noted Nayar during a discussion on Jio Cinema.

‘Play Rinku Singh instead’

Nayar was not at all impressed with the management's choice to operate Samson in the finishing role. He instead argued that Samson is more fit for the number three role, or use Kolkata Knight Riders' dashing finisher Rinku Singh if they plan to accommodate Samson lower down the order.

"I believe if you want to utilize Sanju Samson more, bat him at No. 3 because that is his number. He is used to that and he is successful there, or else don't play him.

“If you are going to play him at No. 5 or No. 6, play Rinku Singh instead. If you play Samson in the top three, you will get more out of him because he plays shots in the powerplay and then plays the spinners. So I believe not the right place but he will get opportunities,” said Nayar.

Samson usually bats at the number three or four position for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. He has impressed many with his swashbuckling performances, but most of it has come in the domestic circuit and the IPL.

