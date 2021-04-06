Home / Cricket / 'Played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians, they just give up on mental health': Ganguly on bio bubbles
cricket

'Played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians, they just give up on mental health': Ganguly on bio bubbles

"I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers). I've played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians, they just give up on mental health," the former India captain said at a virtual promotional event.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly(REUTERS)

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, the game of cricket has to adapt with the changing scenario. Cricket boards and countries have created strict bio-bubbles for the safety of cricketers during tours and tournaments. Players are placed under a bio-bubble where they are only allowed to move in a restricted space and interact with a limited number of people.

Several overseas players have spoken about the bio-bubbles and how it is tough on their mental health. Team India has also continued to play non-stop cricket since IPL 2020. After the T20 tournament, India went on the tour of Australia, then played England in a full-fledged series and are now gearing up for IPL 2021. They have also been placed in bio-bubbles for months.

Commenting on bio-bubbles, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that Indians are "more tolerant" to deal with mental health issues than cricketers from countries like England and Australia.

Ever since the international cricket resumed, the players have been forced to stay in bio-bubbles, where their life is restricted to hotels and stadiums.

They do not have access to people outside the bubble, making it extremely difficult for players to stay fresh and motivated.

"In the last six-seven months, with so much cricket being going on in the bio-bubble it's so tough. Just going from the hotel room to the ground, handle the pressure and come back to the room and then get back to the ground again, it's an absolutely different life."

Ganguly further cited the example of the Australia cricket team who pulled out of their tour to South Africa following their defeat to India at home.

Australia were slated for a three-Test tour in March-April but they pulled out citing an "unacceptable level of health and safety risk to players, support staff and the community".

"Look at the Australian team, they were supposed to go to South Africa for a Test series after India played there. They refused to go there...

"And always there's this scare of COVID. 'Hope it's not me the next time'. You have to stay positive, you have to train yourself mentally. All of us have to train ourselves mentally so that the good will happen. It boils down to training," Ganguly said.

(with PTI inputs)

