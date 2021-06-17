‘Player with a tremendous aura around him’: Brendon McCullum suggests ‘good option’ for India’s top order in WTC Final

Former New Zealand captain and Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum have heaped praise on Indian opener Shubman Gill, calling him a player with a ‘tremendous aura’ around him. McCullum has observed Gill from close quarters in the KKR camp in the Indian Premier League and believes that the Punjab cricketer is similar to a young Kane Williamson.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, McCullum said Gill is a gifted talent whom people like to work with because they can see the youngster becoming one of ‘India’s greatest player’ in future.

“I’ve been bullish about Shubman Gill, he is already a very good cricketer. The hardest thing for Shubman is that, because he is such a talent, so many people want to help him. They want to be aligned with him and be part of the Shubman Gill story because everyone sees he is going to go down as one India's greatest players,” McCullum said.

“I can't speak highly enough of him, I find him a player with a tremendous aura around him. He is not the finished product, but he has got a gift not many people have,” he added.

Gill is gearing up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which commences Friday in Southampton. He will be sharing the opening duties with Rohit Sharma against a pack of lethal Kiwi bowlers and McCullum believes is a good option to have at the top order.

“Similar to how we spoke about Kane Williamson. When he came on to the scene he was spoken about as being able to become one of New Zealand's greatest if not the greatest by the end of his career. Shubman might not be able to scale those lofty heights because you have had some of the game's greats like Sachin Tendulkar. But you've got someone there who could become a very good international player for a long period of time and gives you a good option at the top of the order in the WTC,” said McCullum.