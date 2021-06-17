Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Player with a tremendous aura around him’: Brendon McCullum suggests ‘good option’ for India’s top order in WTC Final
cricket

‘Player with a tremendous aura around him’: Brendon McCullum suggests ‘good option’ for India’s top order in WTC Final

Brendon McCullum said Shubman Gill is a gifted talent whom people like to work with because they can see the youngster becoming one of ‘India’s greatest player’ in future.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Brendon McCullum: File photo(Action Images via Reuters)

Former New Zealand captain and Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum have heaped praise on Indian opener Shubman Gill, calling him a player with a ‘tremendous aura’ around him. McCullum has observed Gill from close quarters in the KKR camp in the Indian Premier League and believes that the Punjab cricketer is similar to a young Kane Williamson.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, McCullum said Gill is a gifted talent whom people like to work with because they can see the youngster becoming one of ‘India’s greatest player’ in future.

“I’ve been bullish about Shubman Gill, he is already a very good cricketer. The hardest thing for Shubman is that, because he is such a talent, so many people want to help him. They want to be aligned with him and be part of the Shubman Gill story because everyone sees he is going to go down as one India's greatest players,” McCullum said.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer picks his India playing XI for WTC final, shares with fans through a cryptic tweet

“I can't speak highly enough of him, I find him a player with a tremendous aura around him. He is not the finished product, but he has got a gift not many people have,” he added.

Gill is gearing up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which commences Friday in Southampton. He will be sharing the opening duties with Rohit Sharma against a pack of lethal Kiwi bowlers and McCullum believes is a good option to have at the top order.

“Similar to how we spoke about Kane Williamson. When he came on to the scene he was spoken about as being able to become one of New Zealand's greatest if not the greatest by the end of his career. Shubman might not be able to scale those lofty heights because you have had some of the game's greats like Sachin Tendulkar. But you've got someone there who could become a very good international player for a long period of time and gives you a good option at the top of the order in the WTC,” said McCullum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brendon mccullum shubman gill world test championship kane williamson
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP