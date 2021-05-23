‘Players don't feel insecure, a positive sign for Indian cricket’: Butt hails Saha for backing Pant as 1st-choice keeper

Former Pakistan batsman lavished rich praise on Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who recently admitted that compatriot Rishabh Pant should be the team's first-choice keeper for India's tour of England.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Saha had remarked: “Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he’s done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance.”

While appreciating Saha and his approach in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Butt observed that the statement was a reflection of the true professionalism in the Indian system.

"Such things come out when you are true professionals. This is not an easy thing. Hats off to Wriddhiman Saha. I know him, we played together for the Knight Riders in the inaugural IPL. He is a very down-to-earth guy and he has said a fantastic thing. It shows his nobility, that he has spoken like that," said Butt.

ALSO READ | Monty Panesar names India's 'X-factor' in WTC final against New Zealand

Pant had a sensational Test series Down Under against Australia. Not only did he improve remarkably with the bat but also with the gloves behind the stumps. Butt further highlighted that Saha's praise for Pant bears testament to the stability of the Indian cricketing system.

"I see this as a very very positive sign for Indian cricket. This means whatever systems and policies they have, they have been successful to a large extent that their players don't feel insecure," said Butt.

The former Pakistan skipper concluded by stating that Saha admitting that Rishabh Pant should be the first-choice pick shows that the team's betterment is foremost in everyone's minds.

"When you don't feel insecure and you don't have hesitation in saying what is better for the team, that means your system, policies and grooming have won because you realize that you are also there but at the moment the other person is better and should play," signed off Butt.

Pant and Saha will now travel with the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against the host country