‘Playing against India is not just facing the XI, it’s playing against a nation': Nick Knight on India-England rivalry

Former England opener Nick Knight said playing India was like playing against an entire nation. Knight, who has many battles against the Indian players during his playing days, said the ammount of support the Indian side gets, puts the opposition under a lot of pressure. “Playing against India, you felt you were not just playing against eleven players, you were playing against a nation. The support put a little bit of pressure on you as a player and you realize how iconic these games and these series were,” Knight said speaking on the launch of Sony Sports Network's docu series ‘Architects in White – India Cricket in England’ that celebrates the architects of India’s Test wins on English soil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Architects in White – India Cricket in England’ features some of the greatest cricketing voices like Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Nick Knight, Chetan Sharma, Kiran More and Maninder Singh among others, capturing Team India’s finest sporting achievements in England. The docuseries also features insights from notable sports journalists from both India and England, like Lawrence Booth (Editor, Wisden), Scyld Berry (Former Editor, Wisden), Sharda Ugra, Ayaz Memon amongst others.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said beating England in England was considered as the main thing in the past. “For a long time in cricketing history, England v India, was a bigger rivalry than any other. We all wanted to beat England in England – that was the main thing.”

Former England skipper David Gower remembered his rivalry with Gavaskar and others. “In my playing days India had some great players – Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and a whole host of names that add to the magic of these contests. The game is not just in white, it is in all sorts of colours. It is around the world, it is fascinating, it is glamourous. For people like me, it is the men in white, the Architects in White who are the absolute heroes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are set to travel to England for a T20I and ODI series and also to complete the 'fifth Test' match which was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 issues. India are leading the five-match series 2-1.

The four-episode saga will air on the Sony Sports Network starting 16th June to 19th June, 2022 in four languages on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels and will also be available on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail