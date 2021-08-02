‘Playing against India will tell us a lot about where we’re at’: ENG spinner confident of doing well in Tests series

Joe Root-led England are gearing up to play Team India for a 5-match Test series which begins on Wednesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. After losing to Virat Kohli & Co 3-1 earlier this year, the hosts would look to dominate at home. As the English players prepare for the contest, spinner Jack Leach said their performance in the upcoming series against Indian will determine where England stand in terms of growth.

Leach, who had picked 18 wickets when England toured India in February and March this year, said his success in that 4-match series makes him confident of doing well in the upcoming contest, beginning at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from Wednesday.

“The belief that I can bowl at these guys and do well,” Leach was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian' when asked what he can take from the tour of India.

“If the wicket is better, it is just adapting your skill slightly. I enjoy bowling spin in England. The wickets generally are quite dry and there is definitely a role to play. Playing against India, who are such a strong side, in a five Test-match series, will tell us a lot about where we’re at,” he added.

England will take on England without Ben Stokes in the line-up as the all-rounder has taken an indefinite break to ‘prioritise his mental wellbeing’. It is believed that a few other players may also skip the series but Leach is determined to compete.

“My way of doing things is taking one little part at a time and I'm very focused on this India series. If I don't play well, might not be where I'm going in the winter (Australia). It’s about taking care of what is in front of you.

“There's been a little bit of chat (about families on tour) but through my experiences in the past, missing bits of cricket through illness or injury, I want to be doing everything I can to play for England, reach my potential and see what I can achieve at the highest level,” Leach said.

“It's something I'd be very excited about, Australia in Australia. It's the ultimate test and something you grow up looking at and thinking: 'Wow, it's amazing.' (But) I'll just think about what's in front of me: Test matches against India,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)