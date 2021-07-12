Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Playing for Surrey, Ashwin returns with unimpressive figures of 1/99
cricket

Playing for Surrey, Ashwin returns with unimpressive figures of 1/99

Ashwin, who is one of the three Indian spinners to take over 400 Test wickets, gave away 99 runs as Somerset scored a mammoth 429 all out in 148.5 overs.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin played his first game for Surrey,(Twitter)

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could take only one wicket in the 43 overs he bowled on the second day of the County Championship match between Surrey and Somerset here on Monday.

Ashwin, who is one of the three Indian spinners to take over 400 Test wickets, gave away 99 runs as Somerset scored a mammoth 429 all out in 148.5 overs.

Ashwin's lone victim was Tom Lammonby (42), who was bowled by the veteran India spinner.

Also read: 'Our fierce leader leaves nothing to chance with preparation': India's Strength & Conditioning Coach on Virat Kohli

Skipper James Hildreth (107) was the top-scored for Somerset.

In reply, Surrey were 24 for no loss at stumps on the second day of the four-day tie, still trailing Somerset by 405 runs.

Ashwin will be vital to India's success in the five-match Test series against hosts England starting August 4.

The Indian cricketers, who are on a three-week break, will assemble on July 15 at Durham for a camp ahead of the series against England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP