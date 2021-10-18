'Please get Rohit and Rahul to open. Virat Kohli at no. 3': Aakash Chopra on India's batting order in T20 World Cup

As India gear up for the T20 World Cup, the big question in everyone's mind is who will open for the team in T20 World Cup? Shikhar Dhawan has been left out of the T20 World Cup squad, while KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan - who all opened in the Indian Premier League are available for the job.

Apart from Rohit, Rahul, and Kishan, India captain Virat Kohli, who opens the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and made a desire to open for India earlier this year, is another option who could come out with Rahul to start the proceedings for India.

But former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that it would be better for Team India's batting order if Kohli bats at no. 3 and Rohit and Rahul open the innings.

“The first thing is the batting order, who is going to open? Last time when they played, Rohit and Kohli had opened, and both had hit a lot and the talk started to make them open because Rahul was not making runs at that time,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel

"But now Rahul is firing. He is not walking; he is running and running better than Rohit and Virat.

“So, please get Rohit and Rahul to open. Virat Kohli at No.3, I want to see how Surya is batting. I want the carefree and fearless approach from Rahul,” he added.

“I want the big innings from Rohit because he is only showing the trailer, we haven't seen the picture for a long time in white-ball cricket,” he signed off.

