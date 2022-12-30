PM Modi ‘distressed’ by Rishabh Pant's car accident, ‘prays’ for cricketer's speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief after India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with an accident while driving back on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi, who lost his mother earlier in the day.

Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and bruises on his back after his luxury car lost control and hit a road divider before bursting into flames, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh.

Pant is currently receiving treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun and is reportedly out of danger. He was given emergency treatment at the Saksham Hospital in Roorkee.

Pant, one of India's top cricketers, was driving to his hometown Roorkee to ring in the New Year with his family. He had just returned from the UAE where celebrated Christmas with friends after playing an active role in India's 2-0 Test series win in Bangladesh.

The cricketer reportedly dozed off around 5:30 am in the morning and lost control of his car.

The driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car, he said, adding the car was completely charred in the accident.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," said police.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” said BCCI in a statement.

Pant was not named in India's limited-overs squads for the home series against Sri Lanka starting January 3 but the left-handed attacking batter was expected to play a key role in India's defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against Australia. At the moment, it is unclear whether Pant will be able to take any part in the four-match Test series starting February 2023.

