Pollard, Rashid named captains of MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies great Kieron Pollard was named as the captain of MI Emirates while Afghanistan star Afghanistan will take over the captaincy duties of MI Cape Town, announced MI Global on Friday. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians went global with the addition of teams in the T20 cricket leagues of South Africa and UAE earlier this year. The new members of Mumbai Indians ‘One Family’ MI Emirates and MI Cape Town are set to debut in their inaugural seasons in January 2023. Both teams feature some of the best players from across global cricket and will look to replicate the MI ethos and focus that has helped Mumbai Indians be one of the most successful franchises in global cricket.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce our captains for our extended MI Global one family for the cricketing season 2023. We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains. I’m convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket. Both will work with our excellent coaching teams to infuse the MI spirit in MI Emirates and MI Cape Town and win the hearts of cricket fans in UAE and South Africa," said Akash Ambani.

MI Emirates features the best of world cricket talent in Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Imran Tahir, amongst others, will make their debut in the ILT20, set to begin on January 13, 2023.

Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town comprises a solid local South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, along with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone. The SA20 season will begin on January 10th, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game.

