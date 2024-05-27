New Delhi [India], : Former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting gave his take on the IPL performance of some key Australian players with an eye on the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Ponting has his say on key Australian players following a mixed IPL

The IPL featured a number of regulars from the Australian Men's T20 World Cup squad.

While the likes of Travis Head set the tournament on fire with his explosive batting, however, Mitchell Starc struggled for consistency early on before producing back-to-back Player of the Match performances in his last two appearances in Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning run.

Travis Head:

Travis Head was at his belligerent best for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring over 500 runs at a strike rate closer to 200.

Some of his knocks saw his clean-striking ability at its destructive best. Ponting attributed this to a free head space.

"He's not worried about the negative of getting out. You've got to go out there and try in the first ball for six. If it comes off, it comes off. You're away, your team's away," Ponting said as quoted by ICC.

Ponting added that the player changed his approach to the game over the last couple of years, and the result was for everyone to see.

" he was worried about what someone might have said or what the media wrote if he got out playing a certain shot, rather than just going out and backing himself and scoring runs. So for me, that's been the real change in him," the World Cup-winning captain added.

Mitchell Starc:

Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc has been expensive with the ball and leaked runs at an economy closer to 11, but the left-armer found his rhythm in the closing stages of the tournament as he collected consecutive Player of the Match efforts in his final two matches.

Starc was making a comeback to the IPL for the first time since 2015 and was purchased for a hefty 24.75 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The expectation that comes with the price tag sometimes it makes players push out a little bit harder and try to do more than they need to do." Ponting said.

Starc endured some of his worst spells at Eden Gardens, the home of Knight Riders, at one stage he'd given away runs at an economy of 14.8 in three successive home games.

Ponting opined that this was due to different conditions at play in India, and believed the player could've greater impact in slightly different conditions during the T20 World Cup.

"You know, conditions where Mitch is bowling at Eden Gardens, the ball didn't really swing much there this year, and the ground is like, like it's a small ground and the outfield's like concrete," the former right-hand batter added.

"And when you're bowling at Starc's pace, inside edges that just make their way through the field end up going for four. It's not the easiest place in the world to bowl fast, but, you know, if we go to the Caribbean where the wind's a little bit slower and the ball's not flying off the bat quite as hard, then Starc will have an impact," the 49-year-old concluded.

