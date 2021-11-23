'Poor guy. What has he done wrong?': Jadeja lashes out on selectors for dropping India's Test specialist for NZ series

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has spoken in stern criticism of the Indian team selectors following their decision to drop Hanuma Vihari for the New Zealand Test series.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Jadeja lashed out at the decision-makers for overlooking Vihari despite impressive performances.

“Vihari, poor guy. He did well. He has been with Indian cricket for a while, done well. What has he done wrong? Why should he go to India A tour, why can't he play a Test match at home? Or don't send him on A tour also. Somebody who has been with the team, now goes to India A tour and a new guy comes in. That's messing with people's minds,” explained Jadeja.

The Chetan Sharma-led committee faced a major backlash from fans and numerous experts after the announcement. They came under heavier scrutiny for deciding to go with Shreyas Iyer in place of Vihari.

Interestingly, Vihari hasn't played a single Test match at home since making his debut in the longest format in 2018. The Hyderabad-based batter has been a vital cog for the side overseas and has constantly put in good performances. Most recently, between December 2020 and January 2021, Vihari gained immense popularity by playing through an injury to save the Sydney Test match with R Ashwin against Australia.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has predicted the outcome of the upcoming series, saying: “ I don't expect anything but turners that we have seen. Last few series at home, we have seen pitches that were not Test standard. New Zealand will be tested with their skills how to play spin. I have no doubt India will send them packing.”

