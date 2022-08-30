'Positivity doesn't mean you go bang-bang': Gambhir, Akram's not impressed Team India's new T20I template

Team India lost a couple of early wickets in the match against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai. While KL Rahul was dismissed on only the second ball of the innings by Naseem Shah, captain Rohit Sharma fell while attempting to up the tempo with a lofted shot, charging down the track against spinner Mohammad Nawaz. In fact, even Virat Kohli gave his wicket away rather cheaply to the same bowler, as he played on a lofted chip for an easy catch to long-off fielder.

On-air commentators Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Akram weren't too impressed with India's “approach” in this game, which has become a template for the side in the shortest format of the game. Under Rohit Sharma, India have made a name for playing an aggressive brand of cricket but both, Gambhir and Akram believe that India need to be careful of the situation as well.

“It's India vs Pakistan match. You don't want to risk it, you would want to play 20 overs and get the target. Have positive approach, sure, but also assess the situation,” Akram said on air during his stint on Star Sports.

Gambhir, meanwhile, was more critical of the approach. He insisted that the main aim should be on winning the game – whether one wins it in the 15th over or the 19th over doesn't matter.

“Positivity doesn't mean you need to go ‘bang bang’. And what is this approach that we keep talking about, the English approach and all that stuff. The only approach is to win a game of cricket, whether you win it in the 15th over or the 19th over, it doesn't matter. As long as the approach depends on the condition, you're playing on that as well,” Gambhir said.

“If there's something in the new ball and you try to go really hard, you might end up losing 3-4 wickets in the first six overs, the game is over. When we talk about template or batting at a certain tempo, I absolutely don't agree with it.”

When Akram replied that he has been consistently hearing about the changed approach of the Indian team, Gambhir further added that the men in blue might end up hurting themselves in a bid to stick to the approach.

“That's what I've been hearing ever since I came here. ‘The Indian mindset has changed’ and the ‘captain doesn’t want someone to get 60 off 50 deliveries, he wants them to get 50 off 25'. But then, it depends on the situations,” Akram said.

“That is what T20 format is made for. It is to express yourself. But if you are chasing 148, why would you go for 60 in six overs when you can also end up losing five wickets going really hard? You can get the opposition back in the game!” concluded Gambhir.

