‘Potential match-winner’: Deep Dasgupta says management needs to judiciously handle young player

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:44 IST

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta believes the Indian management is doing a good job backing Rishabh Pant, but now, they should also back the young wicket-keeper and handle him better.

“Yes, the team management is right in showing faith in him [Pant] and sticking to him. He is incredibly talented. He is a match-winner, or to put this way, he is a potential match-winner. He is a confident player as well. However, India need to handle him in a judicious way,” Deep Dasgupta told indiatoday.in.

“See he was picked in the team and he did not play for close to a month. He was benched and did not get a lot of games in New Zealand.

“What happens then is you don’t get opportunities. You would not get enough time to bat in the nets. Generally, players who are playing the match get a lot of opportunities at the nets. Even if you get opportunities, you may not face the best bowlers

“Ideally, he should have played domestic cricket and worked on his skills if he was not going to be picked for the matches,” he further added.

Dasgupta also added that Pant needed to work on his game and believes that he should go back to domestic cricket which will allow him to hone his skills a lot more and then, this would allow himself to execute his plans without being under pressure.

“Every player needs improvement. Rishabh Pant also needs to work on a few areas in his game. He might have figured that out as well. He might have already figured out what needs to be done to improve his game. However, where would he do that? He needs to get game time to implement them,” Dasgupta said.

“Players like Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul used domestic cricket to work on their games. That’s why domestic cricket is extremely important to young cricketers. So Rishabh Pant needs to be used judiciously.”