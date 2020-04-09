Sachin didn’t care about people around him - Harbhajan narrates emotional story post India’s 2011 World Cup win

cricket

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:51 IST

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has always described the 2011 world cup win as the biggest and most emotional moment of his cricket career. India clinched the world cup after 28 years in front of a packed audience in Wankhede stadium and seasoned India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that after the match, the players let their emotions dictate terms and did not care about the surroundings.

He also spoke about how he saw Sachin dance for the first time and celebrated India’s win with gay abandon. “That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

“I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great,” he added.

Harbhajan also said that after the World Cup win, it was also the first time that he cried in front of everyone.

“It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn’t know how to react,” Harbhajan added.

This is what Sachin had said immediately after the match:

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more than this. Winning the World Cup is the proudest moment of my life. Thanks to my team-mates. Without them, nothing would have happened. I couldn’t control my tears of joy.”