Praful Hinge’s popularity surges nearly 40x within three hours of IPL debut: See visual proof

Praful Hinge could not have asked for a better start to his IPL journey, delivering a stunning performance that played a decisive role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s important win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday night. At a time when batters have largely dictated terms this season, the young pacer turned the tide instantly, striking three times in his very first over in the league.

Praful Hinge had a debut to remember in IPL on Monday.(AFP)

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He removed the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius for ducks, leaving Rajasthan reeling right at the start. That early burst effectively knocked the momentum out of the Royals and set the tone for the rest of the contest.

The impact of his dream debut was felt beyond the field as well. His Instagram following saw an extraordinary surge of 40x within three hours. From roughly 3,000 followers before the game, the number jumped past 100,000 by the end of the match and continued to climb, crossing 150,000 by the next morning. It underlined how quickly fortunes can change in the IPL, where one standout performance can instantly turn a newcomer into a widely recognised name.

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A memorable first outing saw Praful Hinge return figures of 4/34, playing a key hand in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s commanding 57-run win. The 24-year-old’s early strikes set the tone, earning him the Player of the Match award on debut.

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Praful believes in manifestation

Reflecting on the performance, Hinge spoke about backing his instincts and trusting his preparation. He revealed that he had envisioned such an impact beforehand and was keen to make the most of the powerplay. He also took a moment to credit his family, acknowledging their constant support throughout his journey to this stage.

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"I had written this somewhere that I will take 4-5 wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. I believe in it (manifestation)," Hinge told the broadcaster after the match.

"At the age of 13, I started cricket. Did not know what leather ball cricket was. Asked my father to join a club. But he said I was too young. Then he just took me there, and I kept playing after it. Want to dedicate this award to my family," he added.

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