cricket

Prasidh Krishna reacts on maiden India call-up 14 months after captain Virat Kohli's praise

Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the England ODIs. That he was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
More than a year after earning of what can be called an unexpected praise from India captain Virat Kohli, young Karanataka pacer Prasidh Krishna earned his maiden India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England. After finding his name in the 18-man India ODI squad, Prasidh Krishna said it felt ‘surreal’.

The right-arm seamer, who has represented India A in the past and is known for his ability to surprise the batsmen with his pace, said ‘it is a dream come true’.

"Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country. It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team. Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started," Krishna tweeted.

Krishna had been in terrific form for Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 14 wickets in 6 matches. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-armer played six matches for the franchise, scalping four wickets, and had an economy rate of 9.37.

That Krishna was always in scheme of things was evident when Virat Kohli had praised him after India’s victory in a T20 match against Sri Lanka in January last year.

“You’ll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one. I think one guy will be a surprise package. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options,” the captain further added.

It however took 14 months for Krishna to break into the Indian side but he would be hoping to leave a mark at the international stage against a strong England side.

The first India-England ODI will be played on March 23. All three matches will take place in Pune behind closed doors.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

