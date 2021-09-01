Prasidh Krishna added, BCCI names India squad for 4th Test against England

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was added to India's squad for the fourth Test against England at The Oval which begins on Thursday. Krishna, who was kept as a reserve, was added to the main squad after the Indian team management requested for his inclusion.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test," BCCI said in a release.

Interestingly, Krishna wasn't added to the squad replacing another fast bowler. The 22-man squad named for the Oval Test included all of India's main seamers including Ishant Sharma, whose fitness was a matter of discussion after the last Test.

Also Read | India Predicted XI for 4th Test: Kohli likely to make two changes at The Oval

That Krishna was included in the squad despite there being a fit Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav waiting in the wings, perhaps is a strong indication that the Karanataka pacer is in line to make his Test debut on Thursday.

"Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September," it further added.

The 25-year-old has played only nine first-class games with 34 wickets in his kitty and earlier this year played three ODI matches at home against the same opposition, taking six wickets.

India’s squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Standby player: Arzan Nagwaswalla

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON