'We're not the ones making decisions': Prasidh Krishna reacts on Ben Stokes' being given not out by third umpire

Reacting on the run out appeal against Ben Stokes which was turned down by the third umpire despite replays suggesting that England all-rounder’s bat may have on the line when the bails were dislodged, India pacer Prasidh Krishna said the players are ‘nobody’ to comment on umpiring decisions as they are not the ones making the calls.

Ben Stokes was only on 31 when he went for a quick double after flicking a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery towards deep mid-wicket in the 26th over of the England chase in the 2nd ODI in Pune. The left-hander was a bit slow off his blocks while setting off for the second run and Kuldeep Yadav – the fielder at deep mid-wicket – was exactly the opposite.

Kuldeep knocked the bails down with a direct hit. Naturally, it was sent upstairs. Umpire Anil Chaudhary, however, surprisingly ruled Stokes not out after watching several replays.

Also Read | Ex India, England cricketers disagree after third umpire gives Stokes not out

"We are not the ones here to make decisions, the right person was sitting there and I think, whatever he did was all that he could do. We are nobody to comment over that," Krishna, who was playing in his second ODI for India, said in the post-match presentation on Friday.

As it turned out, the decision proved to be an important one in the context of the game as Stokes went on to hit 99 off just 52 balls with 10 sixes and 4 fours to his name. He scored at a strike rate of 190.38.

While Indian bowlers had a poor day in office, Prasidh said that they could have hardly done anything in the face of an onslaught from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Also Read | 'If Gavaskar wants, he can call or message, I'll speak about my will for Tests'

"We could have bowled better, am not denying the fact but we need to give credit to the way they played as well. It was an onslaught, we got hit quite bad." With only four fielders outside the circle during the second Powerplay 9between 11-40 overs), it is always difficult to stop the batsmen on a flat deck.





"That's the game of white-ball cricket today. With four outside for the 11 to 40 overs, that's bound to happen. "It was a very good wicket to bat on, no doubt. The score says it all. We scored 330-plus and they chased it down in the 44th over. It says it all. It was a flat wicket, challenging wicket for bowlers where the margin of error was very, very less," he noted.

The execution part went all awry and Prasidh seemed a trifle irritated with repeated references.

"Our executions could have been slightly better, personally for me. Other than that, it is a repetitive question, the third time I am being asked. Yes, we did make mistakes, we could have done better but they batted well too," the Karnataka pacer reiterated.

(With PTI inputs)